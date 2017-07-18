Applications open for Maori Innovation Fund scheme

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 10:37

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has today announced the opening of applications for the third round of the Commercial Advisors Scheme under the Te Pūnaha Hiringa: Māori Innovation Fund.

"We have set ambitious goals for the growth of Māori enterprises," says Mr Flavell.

"The Commercial Advisors Scheme is a big part of our plan to help Māori, iwi and collectives to get the most value out of their assets."

The Commercial Advisors Scheme provides up to $60,000 over 18 months to enable Māori collectives to pair up with a commercial advisor to speed up commercial projects already underway, or to identify development options.

"The scheme has supported almost 70 collectives to date across a range of sectors and regions. I am confident the scheme will continue to support the types of projects needed to reach our economic growth targets."

This year, the Māori Innovation Fund is also supporting a Māori business accelerator, business skills workshops for Māori enterprises, and other initiatives aimed at connecting Māori businesses with the wider business development and innovation systems.

"This is an exciting time for Māori in the business world. We have successful, vibrant Māori enterprises to build on, a supportive business community, unprecedented opportunities, and a strong outlook for growth in the Māori economy," says Mr Flavell.