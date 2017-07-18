Fine for Fernaig Farms over unlawful discharge of effluent

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 10:56

The most recent case resulted in a conviction and a fine of $33,750 for Fernaig Farms (2006) Limited and arose from activities at their Lichfield property.

The company owns a number of farms within the Waikato region, including four dairy farms. A prosecution in 2013 also resulted in convictions and a fine of $30,000 for effluent mismanagement on their Mangakino property.

"This has been very disappointing behaviour," said the council’s investigations manager Patrick Lynch.

"Certainly the people on the farm on this occasion made it a difficult and unpleasant experience, sufficiently that police were called to enable the inspection to be carried out."