Fonterra confirms Independent Selection Panel for elections

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 11:51

Fonterra has confirmed the three members of its Independent Selection Panel for the 2017 Fonterra Farmer Director elections.

The Panel members are: Dame Alison Paterson, DNZM (Independent Panel Chair); John Spencer, CNZM (Board Appointee); and Tony Carter (Shareholders’ Council Appointee).

The Independent Selection Panel provides the Co-operative’s Board and Shareholders’ Council with independent opinion and assessment of Farmer Director candidates who go through the confidential selection process. This process was approved by shareholder vote at a Special Meeting last year.

Fonterra Chairman, John Wilson and Shareholders’ Council Chairman, Duncan Coull said Fonterra was privileged to have attracted Panel members of such high calibre and governance experience. The Panel members have the capability and experiences to determine which candidates have the attributes and skills that the Co-operative’s Board will require in the future.

Nominations for the Fonterra Board of Directors’ Independent Nomination Process are now open.

Nomination Papers and Candidate Handbooks are available by phoning the Election Helpline on free phone 0800 666 034 or emailing the Returning Officer on iro@electionz.com.

Farmers will have a choice of following the guidance of the Independent Selection Panel, or voting for any eligible farmer who decides to stand outside this process.