Slingshot 'fast growing power company in Auckland'

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 12:30

Telco Slingshot was the top growing power company in Auckland last month, despite not being officially launched, and only selling power to existing broadband customers during a soft launch phase.

Slingshot General Manager, Taryn Hamilton, says the company is now selling power nationwide to new customers as well as existing broadband customers.

"The response to date in Auckland has exceeded expectations and we’re expecting the momentum to build nationwide for an even stronger month in July."

The key was keeping it simple, he said.

"We are making it easy. When you buy broadband from us, we’ll ask if you want to add power. We’ve priced our power rates aggressively, and apply a prompt payment discount to both your broadband and power bill when you pay on time, and wrap it all up on a simple single bill.

"It’s an attractive offer but we know people are apathetic about their power company, so when a brand they trust comes along with a solid promise, switching is a no-brainer."

Hamilton also believes claims that the industry is a hotbed of competitiveness appear to be overstated and that from where he’s standing, the electricity industry is less competitive than telco.

He says that while the industry reports that tens of thousands of people switch power provider each month, the stats include people who move to a new house and stay with their current provider.

"It really comes down to how you interpret the switching stats. When the industry says that someone has ‘switched’ power companies, most would assume they have changed provider, but the stats don’t actually work like that - the stats recorded also include house moves."

The Electricity Authority statistics show that almost one third less people are switching their power company for their existing home compared with five years ago, despite there being a heap more choice of providers-.

But Hamilton says he supports the industry drive to get people to move power companies, or at least make sure they have the best deal.

"People aren’t making the most of the price savings out there, and many don’t seem to care. You chat to some people and they can’t even tell you what power company they’re with. There’s also a really wide variation of prices and plans within each retailer, so just because you are with Genesis for example, it doesn’t mean you have the same rates as your neighbour who’s also a Genesis customer."

Hamilton has a clear message to power customers - make sure you are on the right user plan, and that your power company isn’t ripping you off.

"I encourage everyone to call their power company, or Slingshot, today and ask if they can get a better deal - you’ll pretty quickly find you’re paying too much for your power.

"At Slingshot, we want to make it easy for our customers by providing the best value broadband and power, along with the ease of having both services on one bill, plus the ability to fully manage their account online or by mobile app.

"We’re doing a bill comparison for all customers over the phone, so they can be sure we’re giving the best deal. A few minutes of life admin could translate into saving hundreds of dollars a year.

"If you can save a few bucks elsewhere, why not do it?" adds Hamilton.