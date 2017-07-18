Macca's teams up with UberEATS for McDelivery

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 12:35

Your Macca’s run just got easier with McDonald’s New Zealand and UberEATS today announcing the launch of their McDelivery partnership.

From Tuesday 18th July, McDonald’s fans in the Greenlane area will be to enjoy their favourite menu items delivered straight to their door, via the popular food delivery service, UberEATS.

This is McDonald’s latest move in a string of customer-led innovations.

"To remain relevant to our customers, we have to change and adapt with their preferences faster than ever before,’ says Dave Howse, Managing Director of McDonald’s New Zealand. ‘In the last two years we’ve introduced McCafe at Drive-Thru and All Day Breakfast, evolved Create Your Taste to Gourmet Creations, moved to free range eggs, and started table service.

"Like all of our innovations, the expansion of McDelivery has come from customer feedback. The introduction of our delivery trial last year proved to be very popular, and we’ve had many requests to expand the service," adds Howse.

"By partnering with UberEATS we’re able to extend the availability of McDelivery, providing our customers with the food they love and new levels of convenience."

McDelivery via UberEATS will initially be available from McDonald’s Greenlane restaurant, with more Auckland locations set to be announced within coming weeks.

McDelivery will operate within a 10-minute delivery zone to ensure hot, quality food every time. Customers can choose from nearly the full range of menu items including burgers, fries, wraps, McMuffins, desserts and McCafé coffee.

"Since we launched UberEATS in Auckland earlier this year, we’ve been overwhelmed by the way local residents have embraced a new way to get the food they love. Whether that’s a breakfast Acai bowl delivered to work, a chicken dinner mid-week or a burger at the weekend," says Simon Rossi, General Manager of UberEATS ANZ.

"Today we’re thrilled to be bringing even more choice to Aucklanders, with everyone’s Macca’s favourites now available for delivery at Uber speed."

McDelivery via UberEATS will be available from the Greenlane restaurant between 8am to 11pm, Sunday to Thursday and 8am to 1am Friday and Saturday.