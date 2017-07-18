Nespresso Creatista Plus machine recognised at design awards

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 12:55

Nespresso’s partnership with Breville has seen the Creatista Plus machine recognised as the ‘Best of the Best’ by the illustrious Red Dot Design Awards in Germany last month.

In what has proven to be a perfect partnership between Nespresso and Breville, the Creatista Plus uses Breville’s unique automatic steam wand technology combined with Nespresso’s unprecedented coffee quality, enabling coffee-lovers to create authentic barista-style coffee in the comfort of their own home.

John Ciaglia, Nespresso New Zealand Country Manager comments: "We are constantly striving to deliver new, simple and affordable ways for our consumers to enjoy quality coffee at home. We were so pleased to work with such an iconic and innovative brand like Breville, to develop a machine perfect for New Zealand consumers - who are well-known for their love of milk-based coffees.

"Being able to offer consumers an exceptional, consistent and quality coffee experience time after time is something we’re in constant pursuit of here at Nespresso. Our continual innovation in machine technology, paired with our passion for sourcing the highest-quality coffee is something we’re extremely proud of."

With Nespresso continuing to lead the coffee industry in innovation and quality, recognition for outstanding product design by one of the largest design competitions in the world acknowledges the efforts of their hard-working team. With a dedication to producing the finest coffee experience for their customers, they look forward to continuing their innovative and award-winning work.

More Red Dot winners: http://en.red-dot.org/red-dot-design-award.html