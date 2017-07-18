'Omissions and incorrect interpretations in IRD trusts taxation statement'

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 15:08

An Inland Revenue Interpretation Statement on income taxation of trusts has some key omissions and also incorrectly interprets the law in some areas, the New Zealand Law Society says.

In a submission on PUB00261: Interpretation Statement: IS XX/XX Taxation of Trusts - Income Tax, the Law Society says the statement does not cover a number of areas, with key omissions including the application of double tax agreements to trusts, and whether beneficiaries become settlors by having a credit current account balance.

"Overall, the Law Society's view is that, while we understand that this is an Interpretation Statement of the current law as Inland Revenue sees it, it would be beneficial to consider placing the widely acknowledged problems with the current legislation on the work programme to be reviewed and where required, amended," the submission says.

"In the meantime, the Law Society submits that a purposive interpretation of the current law is required, to ensure that the law does not overreach what Parliament has intended under the current provisions."

In its comments on the inaccuracies, the Law Society says the statement that foreign-sourced amounts distributed to non-resident beneficiaries are also not subject to tax in New Zealand "unless they are included in a taxable distribution made by a non-complying trust" is incorrect.

The Law Society says this statement is referred to in three other places in the interpretation statement. It says provisions in section BD of the legislation show that certain taxable distributions can be a foreign-sourced amount and will not be taxable where the beneficiary is a non-resident or a transitional resident.

Other incorrect statements can be found in paragraphs [7.14a], [8.32], [10.13], [11.3] and [13.37], the Law Society says, along with a number of other misleading assumptions and statements.