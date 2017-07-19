Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Job advertisements remain steady in June

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 10:48

Growth in online job advertisements was steady at 0.5 per cent in June and 10.6 per cent over the year, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends acting manager Stuart King says the biggest increases in online job vacancy listings were in the hospitality and tourism (up 1.2 per cent), and accounting, human resources, legal and administration (up 0.7 per cent) industries.

The largest increases were for machinery drivers (up 3.1 per cent) and labourers (up 2.6 per cent) occupations. Overall, the largest increases were in the unskilled (up 2.0 per cent), semi-skilled (up 1.5 per cent) and low-skilled (up 1.2 per cent) occupations.

"While overall growth in vacancies is steady, the data is pointing to rising demand for machinery drivers and labourers, and in regions outside Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury," Mr King says.

