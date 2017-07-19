LIC appoints new Chief People Officer

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 11:41

Dairy farmer owned co-operative, Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited (NZX: LIC), has appointed Roz Urbahn to the newly created role of chief people officer.

Reporting to the chief executive and part of the co-op’s senior leadership team, the chief people officer is responsible for enhancing the organisation’s culture and people capability and providing expert advice on all people related matters as well as development and learning solutions for employees and customers.

Roz Urbahn will lead LIC’s People and Performance Group (human resources and organisational development), which provide solutions to enable LIC to build and sustain a high performing and engaged workforce. The role will also focus on the health of the organisation and its 600+ staff, as part of the transformation programme currently underway to create more value for LIC and optimise how the business is run.

LIC chief executive Wayne McNee said Mrs Urbahn brings a strong leadership background and extensive people management experience having spent more than 10 years in senior roles for Fletcher Building, Lion and Hudson Global Services.

Roz will join LIC on 7 August 2017.