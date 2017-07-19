Leadership team change for Auckland Airport

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 11:50

Auckland Airport has today announced a change to its executive team with Judy Nicholl, general manager aeronautical operations, to leave the company in October 2017 to become the chief executive of Counties Power.

Adrian Littlewood, Auckland Airport’s chief executive, says, "Judy has served in a number of leadership roles since she joined us in 2006. Most recently she has been responsible for aeronautical operations, ensuring Auckland Airport provides operational excellence by working with airlines and agencies to deliver a quality experience for all visitors and passengers travelling to and from New Zealand. Judy has also had general management responsibility for all commercial leasing, facilities management, operational processing, policy and compliance matters relating to airport operations."

"Judy will be greatly missed by her team and colleagues. She leaves Auckland Airport with our very best wishes as she undertakes this new and exciting move from senior manager to chief executive - something she has aspired to and prepared for with our full support."

"In the coming weeks we will begin the search for Judy’s replacement," concludes Mr Littlewood.