BeyondTrust partners with Secure Internet Storage Solutions

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 12:01

BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, announced Secure-ISS Pty Ltd as its first Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) partner in Australia, providing privileged access management (PAM) and vulnerability management (VM) solutions.

With today's announcement, organizations in Australia will have access to the first fully MSP-ready PAM solutions. Broadening the availability of BeyondTrust's mature, feature-rich service, Secure-ISS will provide the proven, turn-key service catalog across vulnerability and privilege management, with services such as enterprise password management service, enterprise session management and recording service and secured SSH key management service, among others.

"Excellence in customer support is core to everything we do, and we look forward to providing our hallmark customer support for BeyondTrust PAM and VM solutions to organizations throughout the Asia Pacific region," said Paul McIntyre, Managing Director, Secure-ISS. "With 80 percent of attacks on businesses leveraging privileged accounts, the need for excellence in PAM and VM cannot be overstated. We are pleased to offer these essential tools from BeyondTrust as part of our portfolio, continuing our legacy of exemplary customer support."

"With the exponential growth of expertise required to manage PAM and VM in today's business landscape, quality MSPs are essential in delivering the mature, fully-featured PAM and VM tools that businesses need to stay secure and competitive," said Joseph Schramm, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, BeyondTrust. "We look forward to providing our PAM and VM solutions to the Australia and the Asia Pacific region through our partnership with Secure-ISS."