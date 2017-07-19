Retail just keeps growing - HDC

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 17:58

Retail spending is again up in Hastings, with an increase of near 10 per cent compared to the same three months last year.

Havelock North spending increased by 5.5 per cent, to $29.8 million.

The MarketView quarterly report for the three months ended June 30 showed that spending reached $65.8 million in Hastings and $29.8m in Havelock North.

Visitors to the area contributed to the Hastings central city increase, with spending by New Zealanders from outside of the region up by 13.8 per cent on the same period last year. Hastings cardholders increased their spending by 8.5 per cent; Napier and Central Hawke’s Bay cardholders by almost 10 per cent.

MarketView based its reports on electronic card transactions with adjustments made to allow for cash and hire purchase payments.

The most recent increases continued the trend of the last 12 months, said Hastings District councillor and economic development and urban affairs committee chairman Damon Harvey.

Over the last 12 months Hastings city centre had experienced an average growth of more than 6 per cent, ahead of the New Zealand average of 4.5 per cent.

Havelock North had reached an even higher average growth in retail spending over the year, at just under 11 per cent.

"It’s great to see that our retailers are performing strongly. The economy is very buoyant at the moment which gives people the confidence to spend," Mr Harvey said.

Retail improvement was not limited to Hastings city centre and Havelock North, with the average spend across all of Hastings over the last year up 9.4 per cent on the previous year. That was excellent news, said Mr Harvey.

"The council is very focused on improving the look of our shopping areas and has a strategy in place that aims to improve the vibrancy of Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere’s retail precincts."

In the last quarter Hastings’ biggest growth in spending went to hardware and homeware stores, up 38.4 per cent on the same quarter last year. In Havelock North the top growth went to accommodation, up 110 per cent on the same period last year.

The improved spending figures were reflected in the drop in the number of empty shops in both Hastings city centre and Havelock North. According to the most recent TCL (Turley and Co) Retail Occupancy Survey, the number of empty shops in the surveyed areas had dropped by five.