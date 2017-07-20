Gold for Queenstown company in House of the Year Awards

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 09:55

An "outstanding" result at this week’s Southern Region Registered Master Builders Awards has capped off years of success for one Queenstown company.

The Lakes Building Company is owned and operated by qualified Master Builder Stuart Clark, and earlier this week the company picked up two Gold Awards, two category wins and two lifestyle awards, for craftmanship and interior design.

Stu described the results as "outstanding", and said they were a "real testament" to the quality, workmanship and effort that went into building the award-winning homes.

"It makes us so proud and gives us a real sense of achievement in having built these fantastic houses and then being recognised by the industry for the quality and high standards of workmanship," he said.

He described the craftsmanship award as "one of the best" in the Master Builders Awards.

"It shows real recognition for all the blood, sweat and tears that goes into these houses, and it also demonstrates to our team that we’re getting recognised for our very high standard of finishing and quality throughout the construction."

Stu said the company had grown significantly in recent years and the awards helped his team really focus on what they were trying to achieve.

The two homes that won the awards are both in Jacks Point, enjoying lake and mountain views and with a stunning golf course on their doorstep.

Taking out a Gold Award, Category Award and Craftsmanship Award in the CARTERS New Home $1 million to $2 million category, one of homes exudes lodge-style luxury, featuring timber and stone inside and out.

The other property won the company a Gold Award, Category Award and McKenzie and Willis Interior Design Award in the Nulook New Home $700,000 to $1 million category.

The more contemporary-style holiday retreat has been designed to work as a permanent home for its owners in the future.

Stu has 16 years’ experience in the building trade - he’s been working in the Central Lakes district for a decade and has built a large number of quality homes in the area.

The Lakes Building Company currently has three residential projects under construction, one in Kelvin Heights designed by Mason and Wales, a large house in Dalefield designed by Artkus and a large alteration in Arrowtown designed by Assembly Architects.

The Lakes Building Company most recently finished work on the Gems Childcare Centre in Shotover Country.

Since 2012, the company has received 14 Master Builders awards, including the six current awards.