Emirates A380 for Colombo celebration

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 10:33

Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft will make a one-off landing at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake, on Monday August 14 as the global airline joins local authorities in the celebration of the airport’s resurfaced runway.

The special flight, operating as EK654 from Dubai, will be the first A380 aircraft to disembark passengers in Sri Lanka from a commercial service. The one-off A380 aircraft will be on ground for more than six hours before it returns to Dubai, enabling airport executives, VIPs, trade partners and media to enjoy a guided static tour of the double-decker aircraft.

"Colombo has welcomed us from the day Emirates commenced daily flights from Dubai in 1986, just a year after the airline launched its operations. We are honoured to work alongside the city, airport, and the Sri Lankan Civil Aviation authorities, to bring our flagship A380 to this vibrant destination," said Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, West Asia and Indian Ocean

Customers to and from Sri Lanka can experience Emirates’ double-decker aircraft by connecting through the airline’s Dubai hub to more than 45 Emirates A380 destinations, including New Zealand, which has four A380 services a day.. With its quiet cabins, onboard lounge and shower spas in premium cabins, Emirates’ A380 products and services are unparalleled in the industry, giving all our passengers on board an unsurpassed travel experience.

Emirates operates a total of 34 flights a week from Colombo -- 27 flights westward to Malé and Dubai and seven eastward to Singapore connecting onwards to Melbourne. The airline has deployed ultra-modern Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft on scheduled flights serving Sri Lanka.