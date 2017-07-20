NZWSI Market Report: Wool market slightly easier

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 16:00

New Zealand Wool Services International Ltd’s CEO Mr John Dawson reports that this week’s North Island wool offering remained reasonably stable with most types following US currency movements and only easing slightly.

Of the 8,900 bales on offer 81 percent sold.

The US dollar was up 1.36 percent compared to last week’s sale on 13th July

Mr Dawson advises, full length average style coarse fleece were firm with poorer styles 2 to 4 percent cheaper. Coarse shears, which made up 58 percent of the offering, were firm to 2 percent cheaper. Limited offering of fine lambs were firm with coarser styles easing 2 percent. Oddments were generally firm Next sale on 27th July comprises approximately 6,600 bales from the South Island.