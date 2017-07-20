NZWSI Market Report: Wool market slightly easier

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand Wool Services International Ltd’s CEO Mr John Dawson reports that this week’s North Island wool offering remained reasonably stable with most types following US currency movements and only easing slightly.
Of the 8,900 bales on offer 81 percent sold.
The US dollar was up 1.36 percent compared to last week’s sale on 13th July
Mr Dawson advises, full length average style coarse fleece were firm with poorer styles 2 to 4 percent cheaper. Coarse shears, which made up 58 percent of the offering, were firm to 2 percent cheaper. Limited offering of fine lambs were firm with coarser styles easing 2 percent. Oddments were generally firm Next sale on 27th July comprises approximately 6,600 bales from the South Island.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.