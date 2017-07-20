Maori Bursary Fund for Social Enterprise World Forum closing soon

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 17:31

He kai kei aku ringa in conjunction with Äkina Foundation are sponsoring 30 MÄori entrepreneurs to attend the Social Enterprise World Forum in Christchurch in September 2017.

Thanks to the generous contributions of MÄori Bursary Fund Partners, Te Puni KÅkiri and Hikina Whakatutuki, the selected MÄori entrepreneurs will receive one free ticket to SEWF 2017, a $300 voucher for accommodation, and up to $150 towards travel fees.

This fund will increase the diversity of the Forum’s attendees and provide fresh perspectives on the topics that will be discussed. Äkina’s General Manager, Louise Aitken, thinks this will be imperative to the Forum’s success.

"It’s important to Äkina, SEWF and the social enterprise sector in New Zealand to have a significant MÄori voice at the Forum. We are hoping for over 60 MÄori entrepreneurs to attend, contribute, and share their kaupapa."

When asked about their contribution to the fund, Te Puni KÅkiri said, "We are pleased to be able to provide assistance to social entrepreneurs in MÄori communities. We recognise the significance of the Social Enterprise World Forum and the contribution that MÄori can make to the event."

Hosted in Christchurch, New Zealand from the 27-29 of September, the annual international Social Enterprise World Forum invites the best and brightest social enterprises from around the world to come together, share wisdom, build networks and discuss how to create a more sustainable future through the social enterprise sector.

Eligibility for the NZ He kai kei aku ringa MÄori Entrepreneur Fund includes having a whakapapa connection to a MÄori tribe and identifying as MÄori, working in/have worked in a social enterprise, and have the potential to make an impact in the social enterprise sector in New Zealand.

Applications are now open and will close on Monday 31 July 2017 at 11:59pm. The chosen applicants will be announced no later than the 21st of August.

Apply now at: http://bit.ly/2u7UWBm