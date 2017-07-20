The Lexus LC 500 Coupe revealed

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 17:33

The Lexus brand evolution has taken a big step forward with the arrival of the LC 500, its flagship luxury coupe that combines daring design, superb craftsmanship with leading edge engineering and technology.

Radical, yet elegant, the Lexus LC stands apart from other luxury coupes as a modern interpretation of the classic Grand Tourer. The two-door coupe is meticulously built in the same factory at Motomachi that created the LFA supercar, and using the acclaimed Takumi craftsmen.

Two powertrains are available; the LC 500 features a five litre, naturally aspirated, V8 engine whilst the LC 500h offers a sustainable alternative with a state-of-the-art hybrid powertrain.

"Lexus has once again demonstrated it has the confidence to produce brave uncompromised designs that are different from the conventional designs being adopted by competitors" said Paul Carroll, the Senior General Manager for Lexus New Zealand.

The LC showcases not only the qualities of brave design, Takumi craftsmanship, imaginative technology and exhilarating performance that define Lexus as a premium vehicle manufacturer, but also symbolises its ambition as a luxury lifestyle brand.

"The LC’s innovative styling combines ground-breaking technology with a rewarding, dynamic driving experience along with immaculate attention to detail inside the cabin," said Mr Carroll.

In New Zealand, ten LC’s are already on pre-order, based on its looks alone.

The LC luxury coupe starts at NZD$215,000 for the glass roof model with either the V8 or hybrid powertrains. This price includes a four-year maintenance and service contract.

Lexus is making the most of the five-litre, V8 growl. The 351 kW naturally-aspirated engine, with 540 Nm of torque, is a development of the engine used in the Lexus RC F and GS F at a time when many luxury coupes are turning to smaller turbo-charged engines.

The V8 models come with a direct shift, close ratio 10-speed automatic transmission to achieve smooth linear acceleration - a world-first in premium vehicles.

"While we also offer a hybrid model which is synonymous with efficiency we are not shying away from performance there either," said Mr Carroll. "Drivers will be surprised at the power and driving feel of the hybrid model."

The 264 kW hybrid powertrain includes a new 3.5 litre V6 engine working in tandem with the electric motor and lithium ion hybrid battery, the first Lexus to use this lighter and smaller battery technology.

Both engine options are available with the stylish carbon-fibre roof which will sell from NZD$220,000 and feature sports styled front seats, carbon fibre scuff plates, a power retractable rear spoiler and a Torsen limited slip rear differential. It also includes the Lexus Dynamic Handling package which includes Variable Gear Ratio steering for the front wheels and Dynamic Rear Steering for the rear wheels.

Revolutionary development in hybrid technology makes the LC 500h the first model to benefit from the Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid system. The sophisticated 10 speed transmission transforms the driving experience, with greater torque, more usable power across a wider range of engine speeds and rhythmic, linear acceleration.

Sitting on 21-inch alloy wheels, the LC is a 2+2 luxury coupe focused on open road driving. Its handling, responsiveness and comfort have been finely tuned to deliver an exciting, exhilarating performance in comfort.

Lexus Safety System+ is fitted to all models and includes Pre-crash Safety system with autonomous emergency braking, all-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert with vehicle sway warning and Automatic High Beam. Other safety features include eight airbags, reversing camera, front and rear clearance sensors and a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.

The Glass Roof variants feature Semi Aniline genuine leather accented material for the front seats and synthetic leather in the rear while the Carbon Roof variants feature a combination of contrasting materials. Alcantara combined with Semi Aniline genuine leather and synthetic leather is used for the front, with Alcantara and synthetic leather in the rear. The Alcantara trim is continued onto the doors, dashboard and window pillars in both variants further enhancing the luxurious feel of the interior.

Lexus Takumi craftsmen are responsible for the refined interior which is available in black, dark rose, ochre and steel blue colour schemes. These complement a total of 12 exterior colours, including the new ‘Naples Yellow’ and ‘Structural Blue’.

"The Lexus LC isn’t simply a car that looks amazing. It has been expertly engineered in every dimension to deliver an amazing driving experience. If you are looking for a Grand Tourer you would be crazy not to have a look at the LC 500," says Paul Carroll.