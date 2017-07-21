Carrfields acquires Farmlands' livestock business

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 07:36

Carrfields Livestock has grown to a national heavyweight player in its sector following the purchase of Farmlands’ livestock business this month.

Under the deal, Carrfields Livestock has acquired Farmlands’ entire livestock business, which includes a team of nearly 30 agents mainly based in the South Island.

This extends Carrfields’ coverage of the livestock market to all major regions of New Zealand, said Donald Baines, General Manager Carrfields Livestock.

"We are very pleased to be bringing Farmlands’ business and team on board with us, working alongside our existing North and South Island teams," Baines said.

"The Farmlands team’s longstanding experience and networks across the South Island gives us true national coverage and scale. We are now able to offer our clients a network of livestock agents and markets that covers the whole country from north to south."

The acquisition makes Carrfields the second largest livestock marketing business in New Zealand, Baines said.

"Buying Farmlands’ livestock business is a strategic move for us. It provides the scale and coverage to provide the marketing and service levels that we require for our clients. This puts us in a great position to broker significant quantities of livestock around the country."

Carrfields Livestock now has a team of over 120 agents and is eyeing further growth opportunities, said Baines.

"We’re always looking at ways to strengthen and grow our capabilities in order to better serve our clients. Attracting and retaining talented people into the team and developing the next generation of business leaders is a core part of this, which also reflects our values as a people-oriented, family-owned business."