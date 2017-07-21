Federated Farmers appealing ECan catchment proposal

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 09:26

Federated Farmers has decided to appeal Environment Canterbury’s Plan Change 5.

The Plan Change is ECan’s solution to addressing water quality issues associated with farming activities in Canterbury- but excludes catchments already addressed.

The Federation backs the principles outlined in the proposal, but has decided to appeal on proxies attached to the plan.

They relate to how it should be implemented and certain parts are unworkable as they stand.

"Federated Farmers is committed to improving farming-related water quality issues. We are appealing for positive reasons and for sustainable, practical and affordable solutions," says Federated Farmers’ Mid-Canterbury President Michael Salvesen.

The situation and management of the region’s catchments had moved on since ECan had introduced the Canterbury Land and Water Strategy.

"Local farmers are more focused and responsive to tackling issues, and have adapted their activities on -farm including monitoring water quality in their catchment," he said.

As a result, water quality had improved significantly with farmers and the local community working together.

"Farmers are basically ahead of the regulatory system and can see potential problems arising from the proposals. We just want to make the system the best it can possibly be, so we can achieve the results everyone is striving for," says Michael.