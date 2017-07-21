Agricultural Census a resource to farmers and primary sector

|
This year’s Agricultural Production Census is an important survey that assists all farmers and the primary sector says Federated Farmers.
Farmers are generally bombarded with questionnaires and surveys and replying can be time consuming, but the Federation recommends that members take time to fill in the census and answer the questions accurately.
The compulsory survey, conducted every five years by Statistics New Zealand, is a valuable outlet for monitoring industry trends and a resource used by local authorities.
"Farmers might not realise that the data and analysis collected is something local councils look at and that shapes a lot of their decision making when it comes to district and regional planning," says Federated Farmers’ National President Katie Milne.
"The census also helps farmers with their business planning. They can compare trends and make long-term investment decisions based on the available data.
Around 60,000 farms throughout the country are notified with information packs. The survey which is open during July can be completed online.
Results are confidential to protect individuals and businesses.
