New Baseball NZ board members confirmed

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 13:19

A well-known Kiwi business and public-sector leader, an academic mainstay and a nationally recognized coach and former athlete have joined the board of Baseball New Zealand to lead the organisation through its next critical stage of growth.

Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development (ATEED) Chief Executive Brett O’Riley, Massey University academic Dr Rachel Batty and former Black Sox world championship captain and coach Eddie Kohlhase were all confirmed as new directors at the organisation’s general meeting last Sunday.

"I am excited about the prospects for baseball becoming a major sport in New Zealand, with the readmission of the sport to the Olympics being the next big catalyst for baseball's development," said Brett O"Riley, adding, "Baseball can also be a catalyst for further developing business and sporting relationships internationally, and we know the potential here is huge. Baseball can also provide a professional sports pathway for young men in New Zealand, who have the natural ability to excel in the sport.

"I have been involved in sports administration my entire adult life, at both amateur and professional levels, but I think more importantly I bring over 20 years experience as a director and an understanding of how governance works most effectively for an organization," said O’Riley, who will finish at ATEED in August after five years in the role. "I have worked closely with baseball in the last five years of my time at ATEED and I look forward to helping develop closer partnerships for the sport with central and local government, to enable us to develop the sport for its members with better funding and better infrastructure."

Eddie Kohlhase works as a Senior High-Performance Consultant with High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) and is a strong believer in the fact that sport is part of who we are, saying, "I’m also aware the sporting landscape is changing in New Zealand and with quality leadership and sound governance, I believe the sport (of baseball) has a future in this country.

"In my role at HPSNZ I work to build capability and strategic direction for our National Sporting Organisations (NSO’s) and as a former athlete and coach I have an understanding of the community sporting landscape while also needs of athletes," said Kohlhase, whose son Joseph is beginning life at Californian university San Mateo College in August, added that "having also been involved in governance in other sports (rugby and softball), I understand and work to, the principles of good governance."

Having grown up and succeeded within softball, Kohlhase is keen to see the two sports work together where possible, as other nations successfully achieve. "Softball has given me so much and has shaped me to be the person I am today, and for me, the relationship starts with a conversation and the athlete must always be the centre of that conversation."

Dr. Rachel Batty is a lecturer in Sport Management at Massey University and is a self-confessed baseball tragic, having been hooked on the sport after going to a game at San Francisco Giants former home ground at Candlestick Park back in 1998. "I’ve been an avid follower of the sport ever since and will never turn down an opportunity to attend a game and soak up the unique atmosphere and experience that comes with it," Batty said.

"The position on the board provides an exciting opportunity to blend my genuine interest in baseball with focused elements of my profession and I feel privileged to be able to assist in developing the sport in New Zealand," said Batty, who added, "My teaching, academic research and industry roles revolve around developing and maintaining sport stakeholder networks and relationships and I hope my stakeholder management experience and knowledge will help to strengthen existing Baseball New Zealand partnerships in addition to forging new beneficial relationships."

Batty is excited about this new opportunity to play a key role in baseball’s growth at such a critical juncture. "For me, it will be establishing what resources and relationships Baseball New Zealand, the regional baseball associations and the clubs around the country need to facilitate and further develop the sport," she said. "Then it will be a matter of focusing on the most efficient and effective way of securing those resources and relationships."