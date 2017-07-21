Careerforce graduates first health and wellbeing apprentices

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 17:13

The very first cohort of New Zealand’s Health and Wellbeing Apprentices will be celebrated in style at a graduation evening next month, as part of the Careerforce Workforce Development Conference (CWDC), hosted at Te Papa from 7-8 August 2017.

Careerforce Business Development Manager Gill Genet says the graduation dinner will be the highlight of the event, which also includes an impressive line-up of thought provokers, sector experts and passionate leaders.

"The Apprenticeship graduation will be the event of the evening," Ms Genet says.

"It’s going to be such an exciting moment as this is the graduation of New Zealand’s very first health and wellbeing Apprentices."

The Apprenticeship graduation is part of the first ever Careerforce Training Excellence Awards which recognise and reward the impact these trainees and apprentices have on their communities and improving health and wellbeing outcomes for all New Zealanders.

Ms Genet encourages key people in charge of workforce development decision-making with their organisation to attend the conference.

"This year’s conference includes a lot of content on contemporary Aotearoa, including top of news events such as the state of mental health in New Zealand and what’s happening in the family violence space," she says.

"Our health and wellbeing apprentices are at the coalface of our society, so equipping these workers with an understanding of what to do when faced with suicide, family violence or mental health and addictions is imperative for the greater wellbeing of our communities."

"Workforce development is crucial to contemporary Aotearoa, as it’s all about growing the skills of our workforce to better respond to the issues of today and to help improve social outcomes for New Zealand."

"This conference a great event for anyone who wants to get a good feel of what’s happening in New Zealand’s public health and community wellbeing space and how they can contribute from an organisational perspective."

Speakers include psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald and mental health advocate Mike King, representatives from the major political parties, the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions, Health Taskforce New Zealand and Oranga Tamariki.

Hurry, registrations for the Careerforce Workforce Development Conference close 31 July 2017.

