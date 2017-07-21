Two new Board members appointed to the Tax Practitioners Board

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 18:31

Two new Board members officially commence their appointments with the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) on 22 July 2017 following an announcement by the Minister for Revenue and Financial Services, the Hon Kelly O’Dwyer MP.

Acting Chair of the TPB, Mr Greg Lewis, welcomed the two new members, Mr Peter de Cure and Ms Ria Sotiropoulos, who have been appointed for three years. Mr de Cure has a 25 year career with KPMG and brings an expert understanding of the Australian taxation system and the work of taxation practitioners.

Ms Sotiropoulos has practised as a Tax Barrister at the Victorian Bar for nine years and brings extensive tax and law experience.

In addition to these new appointments, Ms Julie Berry was reappointed to the Board for three years. Ms Berry has been a member of the TPB since January 2016 and has brought strong expertise and experience in financial planning to the Board.

‘As a Board we are looking forward to working with our new members to continue to protect the consumers of tax practitioner services,’ Mr Lewis said.

‘I would also like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation and commendation to departing members, Mr Russell Smith and Ms Yvonne Sneddon, who have served on the Board as foundation members over the past seven years,’ he said.

‘Their contribution has been significant and will be invaluable in assisting to guide the Board in undertaking its regulatory functions.’

The new appointees will work with continuing Board members: Mr Ian Taylor (Chair)

Ms Julie Berry (reappointed for three years)

Mr Jim Hawson

Dr Julianne Jaques

Mr Ian Klug AM

Mr Greg Lewis