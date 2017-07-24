Air New Zealand to nearly double capacity to Bali

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 10:45

Air New Zealand has announced it will nearly double capacity on its seasonal Auckland to Denpasar service in 2018 and will also extend the season it flies there by almost two months.

The airline currently operates two services per week from Auckland to Denpasar International Airport between the end of May and mid-October, increasing to three services per week during peak times.

Next year the airline’s Auckland to Bali season will start at the beginning of April with up to five services operating per week using the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, subject to regulatory approval.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says Bali continues to prove popular with customers.

"The increase in services between Auckland and Bali, as well as the extension to the seasonal service represents year on year growth of more than 90%."

"Today’s news will give leisure travellers more options when it comes to getting to Bali, with more than 1500 seats available per week each way at peak times."

The additional capacity for the 2018 Bali season is on sale now.