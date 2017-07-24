Top chef to mentor winners of local food business competition

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 11:14

Fledgling Wellington food businesses have the chance to win free mentoring from experts including top local chef Shepherd Elliott and Supreme Coffee CEO Richard Shirtcliffe with new Good Food Boost programme.

Wellington City Council and The Sustainable Business Network are pleased to be bringing the Good Food Boost programme to Wellington, further enhancing the profile of the city as the sustainable culinary capital and contributing to its economy and reputation as a foodie destination.

The Good Food Boost will provide a mentoring system that gives support and fast tracks the growth of good food businesses, whilst improving our food systems for now - and into the future.

"Wellington City Council is delighted to be able to support the Good Food Boost in coming to the capital," says Mayor Justin Lester. "The programme offers Wellington’s innovative food enterprises the opportunity to develop all aspects of their business."

Four businesses will be chosen to be part of an eight-week programme to receive support and guidance from leading mentors to give their businesses a boost.

Winners will receive four mentoring sessions from experts in food and business including Shepherd Elliott, the co-owner of Ti Kouka café, co-founder of Leeds Street Bakery, and founder of Shepherd restaurant, which serves fresh, local, organic food.

The other mentors are Kathryn Robinson (The Assignment Group), Teva Stewart (CommonSense Organics) and Richard Shirtcliffe (Coffee Supreme). Winners will also receive a strategy session with the FoodBowl or NZ Food Innovation Network’s FOODPILOT project, and a one-on-one business development session with the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA).

An experienced line-up of judges including Sarah Meikle (Wellington Culinary Events Trust), Jo Madden (NZ Food Innovation Network), Sarah Adams (WCC Urban Agriculture) and Matt Morrison (All Good Organics and Karma Cola) will assess the applicants on a range of criteria covering everything from taste to traceability.

Wellington sustainable food businesses are invited to submit their applications from today, Monday 24 July, until Wednesday 30 August. The Good Food Boost is supported by our event partner Le Cordon Bleu.