Boost for local storytellers to put more stories on screen

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 11:34

Drama and comedy with strong local flavours have received $15.5 million in support from NZ On Air in the first application round of the new NZ Media Fund.

The NZ Media Fund invests in public media for many audiences on a range of platforms.

Scripted content supported in this round includes diverse new stories and returning series for mainstream television and online audiences. They range from modern war, criminal justice, and pure fantasy to popular comedy content.

"We received 16 applications for scripted production funding in this round, including many projects with excellent potential for the future. Our challenge in the new funding model is to achieve a balance between maintaining content on screen that is holding an audience, while looking out for great, fresh ideas, and reaching new audiences on different platforms," said Jane Wrightson , Chief Executive of NZ On Air.

The three objectives of the fund are to support quality content, for diverse audiences that is discoverable - that is, content audiences can find and enjoy.

"What’s encouraging in this round is being able to support some relatively new creative teams to bring their idea to screens. We have also supported 12 further projects for development, feeding the steady pipeline of new ideas," said Ms Wrightson.

Details of the Scripted projects funded in the July round are available on our website here.