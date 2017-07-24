Waikato engineering cadetship programme labelled as a win-win

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 12:17

Waikato District Council has initiated a partnership with Wintec to create employment opportunities for civil engineering students and develop highly-skilled and well-rounded staff members.

The two organisations will launch a cadetship programme next year which will aim to nurture and develop students through a focused programme of on-the-job work packages and specific training.

"We’re delighted to work with Wintec on this scheme and we regard this as an effective recruitment tool," says Waikato District Council’s General Manager Service Delivery Tim Harty.

"Council is considered to be a perfect training ground for students to develop a range of skills, knowledge and technical experience.

"The cadetship will provide real-life practical experiences as well as the opportunity to be immersed in a range of areas relevant to the cadet’s specific area of study."

The cadetship scheme is open to Wintec students studying the civil elements of the New Zealand Diploma in Engineering and the Bachelor of Engineering Technology courses.

Under the scheme, students will work and study part-time for two years before completing one year of bonded employment with Waikato District Council.

Successful cadets will be placed in various teams within Council including roading, waters, parks and facilities, land development, and programme delivery.

As well as gaining practical civil engineering operational experience, they will learn skills in project management, managing budgets, ethics and contract management.

Cadets will also be supported by mentors throughout the programme.

Wintec Chief Executive Mark Flowers says the scheme is a great example of Wintec working with industry partners to deliver real-world training for students and highly qualified graduates to employers.

"I really commend Waikato District Council for driving this initiative - it’s a win-win for all. For our students it’s a great opportunity to study and work in a real-world environment and get the benefits of having employment in their chosen career path.

"We’re training students for a rapidly changing world and the practical and soft skills they learn through on the job training are critical for their success. Working with industry also means we continue to be relevant and authentic in what we deliver to meet their needs."

Waikato District Council will recruit cadets from Wintec year one and two students this year to launch the scheme for the 2018 study year. Within two years, the aim is to have six Wintec student placements with Waikato District Council.

Waikato District Council will be paying successful applicants a salary during the cadetships, as well as funding course fees.

Council staff will be on campus at Wintec on August 2 to talk to students directly about the details of the cadetship.

Details of how to apply will be given to students on the day. They will also be available on www.findyourplace.co.nz later this year.