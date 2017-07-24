BONDS announce Jamie McDell as NZ Ambassador

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 15:55

BONDS is thrilled to announce the signing of award-winning singer-songwriter and conservationist Jamie McDell as its New Zealand women’s ambassador.

Together with Australia’s ambassador, Tash Oakley, Jamie explains working with the iconic brand felt like a natural fit.

"I’ve been a fan of BONDS for years, it’s awesome to be involved with a brand that is known and loved by so many Kiwi girls," she says.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the latest campaign, titled MASH UP, which showcases the new Bonds Hipster range of underwear and soft crops. Speaking to young Kiwi women, the collection champions individuality, self-confidence, and originality. Jamie continues,

"MASH UP celebrates the freedom to mash, mix and clash different patterns together, so I can put together unique looks every time," she says.

To celebrate the launch, BONDS teamed up with Snapchat and created a series of bespoke filters with each lens featuring a unique pattern from the collection. These filters will be available nationwide on the 27th July, exclusively on the social platform. Filters include floral and tropical themed overlays, allowing users to interact with the collection in their own individual way.

The BONDS Hipster MASH UP range is available from 24th July in select Farmers stores nationwide.