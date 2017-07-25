Lease allows progress on regeneration projects - LINZ

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 00:28

A lease of 68 hectares of Crown-owned land will allow key regeneration projects to progress in Waimakariri.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is pleased to have reached an agreement with the Waimakariri District Council to lease residential red zone land.

"The lease of the land will enable the Council to continue their work on projects for the community as set out in the Recovery Plan for the district," says LINZ Group Manager Canterbury Recovery Jeremy Barr.

"The land will eventually be divested to the Council, and will allow for work such as surveys and infrastructure rebuild to start."

"Our role is to ensure Crown land is transferred to the Council and Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust in the simplest way to ensure future uses will be implemented effectively," Barr says.

"We are working on the land divestment plan to ultimately transfer the leased land into Council ownership by mid 2018."

LINZ supports the Recovery Plan direction to implement intended long-term uses of the residential red zone to facilitate recovery. Land use decisions will promote the wellbeing of the community, support resilience and economic growth, and be affordable and financially responsible.

The Council will now be responsible for carrying out maintenance of the land in the regeneration areas covered by the lease.