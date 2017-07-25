DHL supports 2017 International Surf Rescue Challenge

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 14:44

DHL is helping deliver the opportunity to see the Black Fins compete on a home beach as the naming rights sponsor of the DHL International Surf Rescue Challenge (ISRC) 2017.

DHL has partnered with Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) to help showcase and celebrate the bi-annual beach competition which is set to attract eight nations over four days of competition at Mount Maunganui from November 30-December 3.

The ISRC is a gathering of the world's top lifesavers and originally started in 1939 as the Trans-

Tasman Series between Australia and New Zealand.

Eight national Open teams and five Youth national teams are confirmed to take part including Australia, Great Britain, South Africa, USA, Canada, France and Japan.

This will be the first time the Black Fins and Junior Black Fins have competed on home soil since the event was last held in New Zealand in 2011.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Sport Manager Mike Lord says it’s great news to have DHL on board for the ISRC.

"DHL has been a major partner of SLSNZ since 2003 so it’s incredible to have their additional support for this event, he says.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to host this international event and we look forward to showcasing New Zealand to the world with the support of DHL."

DHL says they’re delighted to help deliver international surf sports back to New Zealand.

Mark Foy, Country Manager, DHL Express New Zealand says "we’re proud to help deliver the DHL International Surf Rescue Challenge 2017 and are looking forward to welcoming the international teams to Mount Maunganui in November. Over the past 14 years we’ve partnered with Surf Life Saving New Zealand in both volunteer activities and sports challenges, and in this instance will be backing the Blacks Fins all the way."

For more information about the DHL International Surf Rescue Challenge 2017, click here.