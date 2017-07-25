Investors offered new and easy way into Bitcoin market

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 15:01

MyGold has announced the addition of a new Bitcoin and Ethereum trading service.

The popular blockchain-based cryptocurrencies are legal tender in many countries, but till now have been difficult for ordinary investors to be part of says MyGold managing director, Rich Elliott.

Bitcoins are best described as highly idiosyncratic mathematical numbers that take the shape of coins. Bitcoins are created through intense computer "mining" operations that require an abundance of processing power and time. A limited number of Bitcoins can be created due to the inherent limitations of mathematics. The finite supply of Bitcoins has resulted in the purchase and sale of these coins in fractional parts.

"It is clear that these cryptocurrencies are rapidly spilling into the mainstream," says Rich.

"The support of companies like MyGold and other businesses has the potential to serve as a tipping point to help Bitcoin and Ethereum become universal currencies. There should be no doubt that Bitcoin and Ethereum are here to stay."

Both cryptocurrencies have dramatically increased in value across the past decade.

Ethereum originally debuted at a mere dollar in 2016 and rose to more than US$257. Bitcoin was priced at a penny in 2010. Today, Bitcoin is worth more than US$2,750. This equates to about two times the price of an ounce of gold.

"MyGold customers and others now have the opportunity to trade these cryptocurrencies and take advantage of subsequent value spikes," says Rich.

The MyGold website offers cryptocurrency trading in a completely secure manner. Customers simply send funds for their desired cryptocurrency. MyGold deposits the corresponding Bitcoin and/or Ethereum amount into the customer's digital wallet. Such wallets are used to keep cryptocurrencies fully secure at all times. Digital wallets also facilitate the transmission of cryptocurrencies. MyGold even accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for gold and silver bullion purchases.

