Lexus launches search for new creative designers

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 17:03

Lexus has launched its annual search for the best new creative designers who will vie for the opportunity to showcase their work at Milan Design Week next April.

"The Lexus Design Award is an initiative to find and recognise the next generation of creators," says Paul Carroll, Lexus New Zealand Senior General Manager.

"It’s a search that attracts thousands of young innovators with revolutionary design concepts across the globe, and fits well with the Lexus brand direction of being innovative and brave in our own designs."

12 finalists are chosen from the global entrants to have their designs displayed at the Design Week, also known as Salone del Mobile, which will run in Milan from 17 to 22 April 2018.

Four are selected from those twelve to receive mentoring by well-known international designers and 3 million Yen ($NZ36, 000) in funding to develop an actual prototype.

"Judges will assess the four prototypes during the week and pick a Grand Prix winner, which can be a massive springboard to a stellar design future," said Carroll.

The four prototypes and the design panels of the other eight finalists will be displayed on the Lexus stand at Salone del Mobile, and each of the 12 finalists will make a presentation on their concept at the show.

The Design Award has a different theme each year and 2018’s is "Co- ", the Latin prefix meaning "with" or "together in harmony", evident in words like collaboration, co-operation, and co-ordination.

"We’ll be looking for entries that are consistent with Lexus’s design goal of making the world a better place, and our belief that great design can ensure the harmonious co-existence of nature and society," says Carroll.

Finalist concepts for the 2017 Award included a capsule for mobile living, an experiential light-and-shadow structure, musical instruments made from fruit, a measuring spoon for the blind, a fire-proof paper kettle, and banana leaf bandages.

The 2017 Award was the first time Kiwis had participated in the awards, and while none of those advanced to the finals, Carroll says he encourages New Zealand designers to strive for the top grade.

Competition judges and mentors for the four grand finalists will be appointed in August 2017 and the 12 finalists will be announced in early 2018.

Prospective creators can access the full Award brief via www.lexusdesignaward.com and the closing date for entries is 8 October 2017.