Debitsuccess appoints Business Development Manager for NZ

Debitsuccess, Australasia’s leading payment solution company, today announced the appointment of Mr Nick Taylor as Business Development Manager for New Zealand.
Mr Taylor has significant sales and business development experience, with a number of companies including Snap Fitness and AMI Insurance (under the IAG banner).
David Christiansen, National Sales Manager, Australia and New Zealand, Debitsuccess says Mr Taylor’s extensive sales and business management experience will stand the company in good stead as it continues to grow its Debitsuccess business into new industries throughout New Zealand.
"Nick has a proven sales track record and vast knowledge across a number of industries, particularly fitness and insurance," says Mr Christiansen.
"We are looking forward to Nick spearheading our ongoing commitment to our existing client base, as well as those future relationships."
Debitsuccess is part of the Transaction Services Group (TSG), a leading global payment solutions provider with a presence in Australasia, the United States and the United Kingdom.
For more information about Debitsuccess, visit www.debitsuccess.co.nz
