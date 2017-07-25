Awards for aviators' outstanding safety focus

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 21:54

A Chief Flight Instructor who ensures his students are at the frontier of aviation technology, a training organisation that enables its graduates to be aviators with a point of difference and an individual who led Air New Zealand’s response to meet many challenges, including continuing to fly safely through the 2011 volcanic ash event, are the recipients of the 2017 Director of Civil Aviation Awards.

The awards, presented at the Aviation NZ conference tonight, recognise individuals and organisations that demonstrate an outstanding safety ethos.

"These awards go to those who go out of their way to the do the right thing and do it the right way," says Graeme Harris, Director of Civil Aviation.

"The awards acknowledge both a proactive safety culture and actions that have enhanced safety outcomes and maintained the highest standards of aviation safety.

"Having an aviation system which performs to the highest safety standards is crucial for all New Zealanders, our economy and our international reputation. The winners of tonight’s awards have made an outstanding contribution to aviation safety in New Zealand and are an inspiration for the industry."

The winners of the 2017 Director of Civil Aviation awards are:

Flight Instructor Award

Craig Whyte, Chief Flight Instructor, Massey University School of Aviation

Craig was responsible for the replacement of the organisation’s Piper aircraft fleet with the technically advanced Diamond aircraft and faced the challenge of changing from legacy cockpit displays to glass cockpit operations, including transition and type-rating training for flight staff without impeding the progress of his students.

Craig’s highly regarded technical flying skills, instructional technique, and his planning and concern for his staff and students enables high professional standards to be maintained at all times.

Award for an Organisation

Massey University School of Aviation

This organisation offers qualifications in aviation from undergraduate to doctorate levels, claiming to its credit nine aviation PhD graduates over the past 12 years.

It is the only flight training provider in the country with a full fleet of technically enhanced aircraft that are RNAV/RNP approved and uses scenario-based training methodology for delivering pilot training.

Both academic education and flight training are integrated in tertiary courses taught by aviation practitioners and academic staff. This special blend of academic knowledge, professional development and technically enhanced skills enables graduates be aviators with a point of difference.

Award to an Individual

Robert (Bob) Fletcher, Former Head of Operations Support, Air New Zealand (retired May 2017)

As Head of Operations Support, Bob Fletcher was a key contributor to the safe and efficient running of Air New Zealand. He led several new and innovative procedures to enhance the effectiveness of the airline, based on sound risk management and excellent people engagement.

Bob Fletcher led Air New Zealand’s response to a number of challenges, including the continuation of safe operations during the period in 2011 when ash cloud from Mt Puyehue Cordon Caulle in Chile drifted across Australia, the Tasman Sea and New Zealand.

He has helped introduce Performance Based Navigation procedures into Auckland, including consulting with the community about the environmental benefits and the sensitive issue of management of noise.

Throughout his impressive 40-year career, Bob Fletcher’s work has contributed greatly to the success of Air New Zealand, public safety and improved aviation systems.

For more information about the recipients, see www.caa.govt.nz/safety-info/directors- awards