Voluntary suspension of Fuji Xerox NZ from AoG contracts

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 08:16

Fuji Xerox New Zealand (FXNZ) has agreed a voluntary suspension from all current All-of-Government contracts.

Effective from today, this suspension gives the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (the Ministry) time to understand the full implications of the report from FUJIFILM Holdings into irregular accounting practices at FXNZ. The English translation of the full report has not yet been published.

This suspension prevents FXNZ proactively seeking new business from public sector agencies, which includes sales and marketing activities.

FXNZ participates in Print Technology and Associated Services, Print Devices and Print Device Management Services, and Office Supplies All-of-Government contracts and will continue to meet all obligations under existing agreements with public sector agencies.

The suspension will be reviewed six weeks after the publication of the English translation of the full report by FUJIFILM Holdings.

The Ministry is concerned to ensure companies who supply the government are held to the high standards the public would expect and that New Zealand continues to be recognised as a great country to do business.

The Ministry will make no further comment on this matter until new information becomes available.