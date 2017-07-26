Fuji Xerox temporarily suspend new sales

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 09:19

Decision to temporarily suspend new sales and marketing activities to eligible agencies under three All-of-Government contracts.

The recent report submitted by the Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) set up by FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation concerning irregular accounting practices (from March 2011 to March 2016) at Fuji Xerox New Zealand (FXNZ) have led FXNZ to agree a voluntary suspension from all new sales and marketing activities associated with the provision of services to eligible New Zealand Government agencies under Print Technology and Associated Services (PTAS), Print Devices and Print Device Management Services and Office Supplies contracts.

This suspension has been agreed by FXNZ to allow the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) time to understand the implications of the final translated IIC report that FUJIFILM Holdings will publish. The voluntary suspension is effective immediately, with a review date 6 weeks from the date the final translated IIC report is available.

FXNZ wishes to advise that there are no current performance issues or inability to meet service levels under existing arrangements. FXNZ has the full resources and capabilities to meet all current needs, and there will be no disruption to eligible agencies who are already receiving products and services from FXNZ under the AoG contracts.

Hiroshi Kurihara, President and Representative Director of Fuji Xerox Co, Ltd, said, "Fuji Xerox and our affiliates take the findings of the report very seriously, and we will reform our corporate structure through strengthening governance. The commitment of the entire Fuji Xerox Group to the New Zealand Government remains strong and Fuji Xerox New Zealand has the full support of the whole Fuji Xerox."

FXNZ will continue to proactively offer products and services to all other customers in the market place and is confident that it will be able to satisfy MBIE that the issues in question are historical and resume its usual business with eligible agencies in the near future.