D-Link NZ launches new AV2 2000 Passthrough PowerLine Kit

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 11:04

D-Link NZ has launched its new PowerLine AV2 2000 Gigabit Passthrough Starter Kit (DHP-P701AV) which includes two passthrough adapters and utilises the latest HomePlug AV2 industry-standard technology. The PowerLine kit transforms a home’s existing electrical wiring into a high-speed network with speeds of up to 2000Mbps, making it the ideal solution for high-bandwidth applications like online gaming and 4K media streaming, while simultaneously bringing Ethernet network connectivity to hard-to-reach areas in the home. Users simply connect one adapter to an existing router and plug it into a wall outlet then plug the other adapter into an outlet and connect it to any wired device.

Images of the DHP-P701AV can be found here at http://files.dlink.com.au/Products/DHP-P701AV/Images/D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon said, "The use of PowerLine products has been growing at a rapid rate over the last couple of years for good reason. PowerLine users no longer have to base where they place important devices, such as Smart TVs or gaming consoles, on where they can get a reliable connection from their router. In fact the new PowerLine AV2 2000 Gigabit Passthrough Kit offers a simple, affordable and discrete solution by transforming every electrical outlet in the home into a potential network connection, making even the hardest to reach areas viable for networking activities."

The DHP-P701AV also utilises the latest in AV2 Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology, allowing users to transfer larger files with ease and enjoy uninterrupted 4K media streaming and online gaming. The addition of the integrated passthrough socket ensures no power outlet goes to waste and the built-in noise filter eliminates electrical signal noise for powerful transmission performance and less interference.

More About the DHP-P701AV:

- PowerLine AV2 Technology: latest generation powerline technology for speeds of up to 2000Mpbs

- MIMO Technology: Multiple Input, Multiple Output technology, means even faster data transfer

- Passthrough Socket with Noise Filter: integrated advanced noise filter improves network performance while the passthrough socket ensures no outlet is wasted

- High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet Port: ensures the best wired online experience for 4K/HD streaming and gaming

- Plug-and-Play installation: easily connect to wireless networks securely using the latest encryption methods

- Scalability: easily extend your wired network by adding up to 16 adapters in total

- Power saving mode: reduces power consumption by up to 85 percent when not in use

- Compatible: backward compatible with HomePlug AV adapters

Availability and Pricing:

The PowerLine AV2 2000 Gigabit Passthrough Kit (DHP-P701AV) is available now from www.dlink.co.nz for NZ$279.99 and from all authorised D-Link retailers and resellers in New Zealand.