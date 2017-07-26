McDelivery via UberEATS now available from ten McDonald’s restaurants

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 11:21

More Macca’s fans can now enjoy their favourite menu items delivered straight to their door with a further nine Auckland restaurants offering McDelivery via UberEATS.

"Following a successful launch at McDonald’s Greenlane, we’re excited to extend our partnership with UberEATS and offer more customers across Auckland the convenience of McDelivery," says Dave Howse, Managing Director of McDonald’s New Zealand.

McDelivery via UberEATS is now available at the following restaurants:

- Grey Lynn

- Pt Chev

- Balmoral

- Royal Oak

- Britomart

- Quay St

- Akoranga Dr

- Glenfield

- Wairau Rd

- Belmont

McDelivery will operate within a 10-minute delivery zone to ensure hot, quality food every time. Customers can choose from nearly the full range of menu items including burgers, fries, wraps, McMuffins, desserts and McCafé coffee.

"Since we launched UberEATS in Auckland earlier this year, we’ve been overwhelmed by the way local residents have embraced a new way to get the food they love. Whether that’s a breakfast Acai bowl delivered to work, a chicken dinner mid-week or a burger at the weekend," says Simon Rossi, General Manager of UberEATS ANZ.

"Today we’re thrilled to be bringing even more choice to Aucklanders, with everyone’s Macca’s favourites now available for delivery at Uber speed."

To celebrate the launch of McDelivery via UberEATS, McDonald’s will today be delivering more than just food to customers as part of Global McDelivery Day. Lucky customers ordering McDelivery via UberEATS from participating restaurants will receive an item from the McDelivery Collection. Items are extremely limited and will be given to customers on a first in, first served basis while stocks last.

McDelivery via UberEATS is available between 8am to 11pm, Sunday to Thursday and 8am to 1am Friday and Saturday, except from the Balmoral restaurant where it’s available 8am to 11pm seven days.