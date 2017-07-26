ANZIIF and FERMA announce partnership

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 12:56

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) and the Federation of European Risk Management Associations (FERMA) have signed a new partnership agreement to provide risk professionals across Europe with a professional designation and ongoing professional education.

Following the partnership between ANZIIF and PARIMA (Pan-Asia Risk and Insurance Management Association) in late 2016, FERMA approached ANZIIF to assist in establishing a certification to be available to demonstrate the professionalism and legitimacy of risk professionals in the business world.

A truly global collaboration, ANZIIF will provide FERMA with materials and content for the risk management certification and develop examinations in time for the first exams starting in September 2017. FERMA will remain responsible for the approval of candidates wishing to undertake the certification.

‘We are thrilled to enter a partnership with FERMA and provide Europe with world-class education and training. With partnerships already established throughout Asia Pacific, partnering with FERMA provides ANZIIF a great opportunity to expand our horizons and have a greater impact on the insurance industry as we strive for excellence,’ says ANZIIF CEO, Prue Willsford.

Representing more than 4,800 risk and insurance managers in Europe, the certification developed by ANZIIF is the only European professional designation for risk managers.

For more information on ANZIIF membership and education visit anziif.com