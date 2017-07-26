Duncan Coull re-elected as council chairman

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 14:32

Fonterra Shareholders’ Council Chairman, Duncan Coull has been re-elected unopposed to the Chairman’s position for a third term and will be joined by first time Deputy Chair Ivan Lines.

Duncan Coull: "I’m excited and energised about the year ahead and I look forward to leading Council as we consolidate the hard work that has been undertaken over the past 12 months.

"I’m very mindful of the responsibility this role carries and I will continue to put the interests of our Shareholders at the forefront of all actions Council undertakes throughout the year."

Mr Coull is joined by first time Deputy Chair, Ivan Lines who was first elected to the Council in 2013 to represent Fonterra Farmers in Northern Southland.

Mr Lines: "I thank my fellow Councillors for putting their faith in me and I look forward to supporting our Chairman in this important leadership role."

Mr Lines will replace Greg Kirkwood who stepped down from the Deputy Chair’s role after two terms.

Mr Coull praised the contribution Mr Kirkwood made during his tenure and backed Mr Lines to step seamlessly into the position.

"Greg’s support has been invaluable to me especially during the recent Governance and Representation review and I thank him for his hard work, dedication and assistance.

"I now look forward to working with Ivan and am confident he will do a great job for the Council as we continue to work to meet the high expectations our Shareholders rightfully have of us."