Appointment of new CEO for Turners Group NZ business

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 15:39

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX: TRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Hedgepeth as the new CEO of its Turners Group NZ business (formerly Turners Auctions).

Greg is an experienced automotive executive and has previously held a number of senior roles with BMW Group NZ and Armstrong Motor Group, one of NZ’s largest private owned retail automotive networks.

He has strong skills in sales and marketing and is passionate about brand strategy, employee engagement, customer experience and harnessing technology to deliver better results.

Group CEO of Turners Automotive Group, Todd Hunter, said Greg would be a welcome part of Turner’s new leadership team when he commences his role in August 2017.

"Turners is an iconic New Zealand brand which is currently going through an exciting transformation. Greg’s passion for the industry and his expertise in sales and marketing will be of value as we continue to transition the Turners business towards the retail customer, with a growing proportion (currently 65%) of sales to retail customers."