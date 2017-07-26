Last call for chefs to enter Ora King Awards 2017

|
[ login or create an account ]
Entries close 31st of July for the fifth annual Åra King Awards.
Some of our country's finest chefs and leading food personalities will have the opportunity to travel to Japan this spring to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the annual Åra King Awards, and they have less than a week to submit their entries. Awards finalists from NZ, Australia, North America and Japan will join the Åra King team for an exclusive Chef’s Tour of Japan.
One of the most prestigious culinary highlights on the professional chef’s calendar, the Åra King Awards (The Åra’s) recognises outstanding contributions from chefs working with Åra King salmon, New Zealand King Salmon’s premium foodservice brand.
New to 2017, chefs from around the world are required to create their Best Åra King dish with a Japanese twist. ‘Japanese twist’ is entirely down to the chef’s interpretation and it may be expressed through ingredients, techniques, presentation or simply inspiration. As ever, the chef has creative license.
This year the Best Åra King Dish award category has been expanded to include the Japanese market. The Åra’s see chefs from New Zealand and around the world compete for one of six coveted titles. The full list of awards are:
Best Åra King Ambassador New Zealand
Best Åra King Ambassador International
Best Åra King Dish New Zealand
Best Åra King Dish Australia
Best Åra King Dish North America
Best Ora King Dish Japan
Jemma McCowan, GM Marketing comments on her admiration for the quality of work entered year-on-year. "Every year I’m blown away by the creativity and innovation from our nation’s chefs. In New Zealand, we’re blessed with a mix of cultures in a relatively young country, and these two elements give us a freedom of expression combined with great local ingredients to make our food scene world-class.
"Our chefs love competition and The Åra’s provide a platform to showcase their creativity, craftsmanship and expertise. It’s a process and experience that embodies innovation and last year our judges were impressed with the increase in entries from younger chefs."
Call for entries for the 2017 Åra King Awards open 7 June (today), and will remain open until 31 July.
Chefs are required to submit their entry via a short online form at orakingsalmon.co.nz/oras, which captures information about the dish, such as the chef’s inspiration and techniques used, along with the requirement to submit an accompanying image. The information provided by the chef at this stage is used for initial judging to determine the semi-finalists.
Food writer Lauraine Jacobs and respected veteran chef and restaurateur Geoff Scott will travel the country, from 21 August - 10 September to judge the semi-finalist dishes, on the following set criteria:
- Dish composition
- Taste
- Execution and technique
- X Factor
Finalist chefs invited to Japan will be announced on 18 September.
The awards winners will be named in Japan on 17 October. Terms and conditions for entry can be viewed on the Åra King website.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.