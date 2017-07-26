Last call for chefs to enter Ora King Awards 2017

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 17:04

Entries close 31st of July for the fifth annual Åra King Awards.

Some of our country's finest chefs and leading food personalities will have the opportunity to travel to Japan this spring to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the annual Åra King Awards, and they have less than a week to submit their entries. Awards finalists from NZ, Australia, North America and Japan will join the Åra King team for an exclusive Chef’s Tour of Japan.

One of the most prestigious culinary highlights on the professional chef’s calendar, the Åra King Awards (The Åra’s) recognises outstanding contributions from chefs working with Åra King salmon, New Zealand King Salmon’s premium foodservice brand.

New to 2017, chefs from around the world are required to create their Best Åra King dish with a Japanese twist. ‘Japanese twist’ is entirely down to the chef’s interpretation and it may be expressed through ingredients, techniques, presentation or simply inspiration. As ever, the chef has creative license.

This year the Best Åra King Dish award category has been expanded to include the Japanese market. The Åra’s see chefs from New Zealand and around the world compete for one of six coveted titles. The full list of awards are:

Best Åra King Ambassador New Zealand

Best Åra King Ambassador International

Best Åra King Dish New Zealand

Best Åra King Dish Australia

Best Åra King Dish North America

Best Ora King Dish Japan

Jemma McCowan, GM Marketing comments on her admiration for the quality of work entered year-on-year. "Every year I’m blown away by the creativity and innovation from our nation’s chefs. In New Zealand, we’re blessed with a mix of cultures in a relatively young country, and these two elements give us a freedom of expression combined with great local ingredients to make our food scene world-class.

"Our chefs love competition and The Åra’s provide a platform to showcase their creativity, craftsmanship and expertise. It’s a process and experience that embodies innovation and last year our judges were impressed with the increase in entries from younger chefs."

Call for entries for the 2017 Åra King Awards open 7 June (today), and will remain open until 31 July.

Chefs are required to submit their entry via a short online form at orakingsalmon.co.nz/oras, which captures information about the dish, such as the chef’s inspiration and techniques used, along with the requirement to submit an accompanying image. The information provided by the chef at this stage is used for initial judging to determine the semi-finalists.

Food writer Lauraine Jacobs and respected veteran chef and restaurateur Geoff Scott will travel the country, from 21 August - 10 September to judge the semi-finalist dishes, on the following set criteria:

- Dish composition

- Taste

- Execution and technique

- X Factor

Finalist chefs invited to Japan will be announced on 18 September.

The awards winners will be named in Japan on 17 October. Terms and conditions for entry can be viewed on the Åra King website.