Wine and spirit producers can now register geographical areas

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 10:37

Wine and spirit producers are now able to register geographical indications, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean says.

"The Geographical Indications (Wine and Spirits) Registration Act 2006 came into force today, allowing wine and spirit makers to protect and associate themselves with particular regions," Ms Dean says.

"Geographical indications will help to differentiate New Zealand brands locally and overseas. This will also provide a level of assurance that a product is authentic and holds the specific characteristics associated with its origins.

"This is a great example of the Government working closely with an important sector to support further growth of exports and jobs for New Zealand.

"New Zealand wine is a key export in our economy, and now with geographical indications, wine or spirit makers can apply to be recognised by a sign on products to signal their association to the quality, reputation and unique characteristics linked to particular regions, for example, Central Otago.

"Registering a geographical indication differs from a registering a trade mark. Any trader, who complies with particular geographical indication provisions, is able to use it.

"The Register of Geographical Indications is administered by the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ). The register is consistent with IPONZ 100 per cent online model, making the process easier and more efficient," Ms Dean says.

Information on the registration system, and how to make an application to register a geographical indication can be found at https://www.iponz.govt.nz/about-ip/geographical-indications/