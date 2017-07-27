Gulf Harbour building opportunity ripe for families

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 13:26

"This is probably the best and last opportunity to secure a waterfront section with your own berth at Gulf Harbour and we’re encouraging families looking to build to seriously consider it," says real estate agent Ryan Mitchell of Century 21.

Priced at $639,000 each, the six freehold sections at Gulf Harbour on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula are approximately 330 sqm. Each site comes with its own marina berth ranging from 12 metres to 14 metres.

Mr Mitchell says Gulf Harbour is a great lifestyle proposition for families and is younger than many may think. The 2013 Census showed Gulf Harbour has a population of 2,553 in 912 households, and a median age of 42.8 years.

It’s has three local schools - Gulf Harbour Primary School (decile 10), and two private schools Wentworth Primary School and Wentworth College both on Gulf Harbour Drive.

What’s more for those with commitments in the city a commuter ferry is just minutes’ walk away. A regular Gulf Harbour to downtown Auckland service operates with the travel time less than 50 minutes.

"Gulf Harbour is a water gateway to Auckland City. Great for commuters who want to avoid the gridlock, and you don’t see dolphins on the northern motorway!

"And of course Gulf Harbour’s appeal stretches well beyond young families. It’s perfect for the likes of boaties and retirees who are after a low maintenance home and a great lifestyle."

Mr Mitchell says the six available marina berths and waterfront sections are located in the heart of the marina with cafes, bars and shops close by. The country club and golf course are also handy, then there’s Shakespeare Park and the beaches.

He says the section price will appeal to many with plans for the construction of attractive two-storey townhouses well established. The sites now just require those wanting a great investment or the ultimate lifestyle to make it happen.

Council rates are approximately $2,016 per annum, and each landowner becomes a member of the Gulf Harbour Marine Village Residents Association.

"Gulf Harbour remains a sought-after location with one of the country's largest marinas and best golf courses. Families looking to build and wanting a second to none lifestyle need to get it on their radar," says Mr Mitchell.

To view the listing visit http://www.century21.co.nz/property/407252/

Ryan Mitchell recently won "Top Salesperson Of The Year" across the entire Century 21 New Zealand group.

Last month he was among several of New Zealand’s best real estate agents who were singled out at Century 21’s Australasian convention held in Surfers Paradise where he took away a ‘Centurion Producers’ award. Also in attendance was fellow listing agent Olga Aksenova of Century 21 Darrak Realty in Albany

National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand, Geoff Barnett says Ryan Mitchell is not just working in North Auckland but is also succeeding in Auckland’s central city as part of Century 21’s growth drive across New Zealand.