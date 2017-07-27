Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

No Easter Sunday trading for Hamilton

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 16:56

Hamilton City Council today voted not to adopt a policy which would have allowed shops to choose to trade on Easter Sunday.

Unless a Hamilton business has an exemption under existing government legislation, they will not be allowed to trade on Easter Sunday.

An amendment to the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990 meant councils could choose to allow shops to trade within their council boundaries on Easter Sunday if they set a council policy. A draft Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy was developed by Hamilton City Council and went to public consultation earlier this year.

There were 225 submissions received, with 71 per cent against allowing shops to open on Easter Sunday.

Mayor Andrew King, Deputy Mayor Martin Gallagher and Councillors O’Leary, Southgate, Macpherson, Pascoe, Casson and Henry voted not to approve the policy. Dissenting were Councillors Bunting, Taylor and Mallett.

