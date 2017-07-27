No Easter Sunday trading for Hamilton

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hamilton City Council today voted not to adopt a policy which would have allowed shops to choose to trade on Easter Sunday.
Unless a Hamilton business has an exemption under existing government legislation, they will not be allowed to trade on Easter Sunday.
An amendment to the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990 meant councils could choose to allow shops to trade within their council boundaries on Easter Sunday if they set a council policy. A draft Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy was developed by Hamilton City Council and went to public consultation earlier this year.
There were 225 submissions received, with 71 per cent against allowing shops to open on Easter Sunday.
Mayor Andrew King, Deputy Mayor Martin Gallagher and Councillors O’Leary, Southgate, Macpherson, Pascoe, Casson and Henry voted not to approve the policy. Dissenting were Councillors Bunting, Taylor and Mallett.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.