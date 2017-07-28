Kiwi Property begins Chief Executive succession planning

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 09:55

Kiwi Property today announced that after 10 years with the company, Chief Executive, Chris Gudgeon, will be stepping down from the role on 30 September 2018.

Chair Mark Ford said, "Whilst Chris is not leaving us for over a year, I would like to take this opportunity to thank him, on behalf of the Board, for his significant contribution to Kiwi Property since he joined us in 2008. Under Chris’ leadership we have both significantly improved the quality of our investment portfolio and positioned it for future performance. Kiwi Property enjoys a strong position as New Zealand's largest listed property entity with total assets of $3.0 billion (up from $2.1 billion in 2008) and a market capitalisation of $1.85 billion (up from $860 million in 2008). [Note 1]"

Mr Gudgeon said, "It has been a great privilege to be part of Kiwi Property’s evolution over the last nine years. I work with a very talented management team who skillfully manage a portfolio that includes some truly exceptional property assets and future growth opportunities. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and the management team over the next year to ensure a smooth handover."

Mr Ford said "With this advance notice, we are well placed to undertake an executive search process and manage a seamless transition to a new Chief Executive."

Note 1: Total assets and market capitalisation statistics based on financial years ending 31 March 2008 and 31 March 2017.