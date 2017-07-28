Regulatory approval clears way for Solid Energy liquidation

|
[ login or create an account ]
Solid Energy is pleased that BT Mining Limited has received approval from the Overseas Investment Office for the purchase of the Stockton export coal operation and the two Waikato mines, Rotowaro and Maramarua, and looks forward to settling the transaction at the end of August.
Solid Energy Chief Executive Tony King said that this milestone represents the last major transaction in the company’s asset sale process and effectively signals the beginning of the company’s wind down process as it heads into solvent liquidation.
"Once the sale of these assets to BT Mining is concluded we will be progressively completing remaining operational and administrative activities by December 2017 prior to the company going into liquidation by March 2018," said Mr King.
Mr King said that the liquidation of Solid Energy has been the planned outcome since the company entered a Deed of Company Arrangement with creditors in September 2015. That arrangement has seen the company’s land, mines and other assets sold to a range of purchasers.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.