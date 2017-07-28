Winger BMW Wellington welcomes BMW i

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 15:13

Winger BMW have officially welcomed BMW i with a prestigious launch event in their Wellington showroom this week.

The event celebrates the arrival of BMW i to the region with Winger BMW one of the country’s newest BMW i sales and service centres.

Over 200 guests attended the event including Minster of Transport Simon Bridges, and Wellington City Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle. Guests also included Winger Group general manager Steve Hilson, BMW Group New Zealand managing director Florian Renndorfer, and BMW brand ambassador Jeff Wilson.

"Fantastic to see more and more EVs being made available in New Zealand. Tonight in Wellington Winger BMW became an accredited supplier of BMW i3 and i8 models. This will help encourage the uptake of EVs in the Wellington region by giving people more options", said Minister Bridges.

The BMW i launch event coincided with Minister Bridges announcing the early achievement of 4,000 electrified vehicles on New Zealand roads. The target set for the end of 2017, this has been achieved five months early and puts New Zealand on track to achieve 64,000 electrified vehicles on the road by 2021.

"With Winger BMW becoming an authorised BMW i dealer, this is a solid commitment towards sustainable e-mobility", said BMW Group New Zealand managing director Florian Renndorfer. "Their offer of BMW i products provides both private and corporate customers with even more access to a wide range of electrified vehicles, charging and support across the region".

With the increasing focus on electric vehicles and greater sustainability, the BMW i dealer network enhancements further confirm BMW’s leadership with e-mobility and innovative drivetrain technology. In New Zealand, the BMW i3 was the first electric vehicle to win the coveted Motoring Writers’ Guild Car of the Year award in 2015, and was the country’s top-selling electric vehicle in 2016.

BMW Group New Zealand announced in 2016 a collaboration with Charge Net NZ to further establish an ‘electric highway’ of DC fast chargers, a network which will allow EVs to travel the length of the country. Charging an electric vehicle at a BMW ChargeNow-branded DC fast-charging station takes around 30 minutes to reach 80 per cent capacity, with a real-world scenario of charging from approximately 30 to 80 per cent can be achieved in around 15 minutes.

Today, BMW Group offers the widest range of electrified vehicles of any car manufacturer in the world, with eight models on the market in New Zealand. These range from the full-electric BMW i3 to the company’s newest electrified model, the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4.

Globally the company has committed to selling 100,000 electrified vehicles in 2017 and will have a total of 200,000 electrified vehicles on the roads by the end of the year.

Pictured (left to right): Paul Eagle, Wellington City Deputy Mayor, Jeff Wilson, BMW brand ambassador, Florian Renndorfer, managing director of BMW Group New Zealand, Simon Bridges, Minister of Transport, and Steve Hilson, Winger Group general manager.