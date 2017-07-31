1-Day fans win mystery AirAsia X tickets in birthday competition

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 10:26

1-day.co.nz, the country’s leading daily deal website, surprised five Kiwis last week with mystery AirAsia X plane tickets for them and a friend. The winners entered a draw by ‘spinning to win’ on the 1-day website. The promotion attracted more than 70,000 entrants within five days, making it the most successful competition in the brand’s history.

Four destinations were on offer: Osaka, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast. However, these were not revealed until the competition was over.

The competition was organised to thank Kiwis for supporting 1-day and AirAsia X over the past ten years. 1-day is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this month. The business has also just processed its ten millionth order, cementing its reputation as one of New Zealand’s most popular online shopping stores.

AirAsia X is also celebrating a milestone decade. 2017 marks ten years since the launch of AirAsia X globally. The airline flies daily from Auckland, providing Kiwis with an affordable, award-winning long-haul service.

Emma Randle from Raglan was one of the mystery plane ticket winners. She received two tickets to the Gold Coast.

"We are absolutely stoked," Emma said. "I will be taking my husband. Our 14th wedding anniversary is coming up, so it will be perfect timing. We have family there, so we will take the opportunity to catch up with them and see our nephews, one of which we haven’t met yet."

Greg Bell, General Manager of 1-day, is thrilled that the competition went down so well with customers and fans of 1-day.

"Our customers and supporters are the reason that 1-day has continued to grow and succeed, while so many others have long since fallen by the wayside," explained Greg.

"We put our customers at the heart of everything that we do, so it made sense to involve them in our birthday celebrations, and offer them some prizes with a difference. It was great to see the levels of engagement and excitement around the competition - from both consumers and our own employees. All of the winners are very pleased with their tickets. We can’t thank AirAsia X enough for coming on board and making the competition such a resounding success."

For more information on 1-day, visit 1-day.co.nz. To find out more about AirAsia X, visit airasia.com.