Beat the clock - time is running out to return Entrust forms

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 10:33

Return updated forms by 7 August to receive 2017 Entrust dividend.

Electricity customers in the Entrust district have just a week left to return the forms ensuring they receive their annual Entrust dividend- by their preferred payment method.

More than 320,000 electricity customers living in the Entrust district received forms in June, allowing them to choose how they’d like to receive their dividend, due to be paid in September.

Not everyone needs to return their form, says Entrust Chairman William Cairns.

"We only need to hear from people who have moved, or who have changed their electricity retailer or want to change their payment method.

"Entrust wants to make sure that everyone receives their dividend payment as quickly and easily as possible. Check your details are correct, let us know how you’d like to receive your money, and return the forms by 7 August."

Entrust dividends have contributed more than $1 billion to Auckland’s economy with many residents spending their payment locally.

"People tell us they look forward to receiving their Entrust dividend. It really does makes a difference to so many, and helps with everyday expenses," says Mr Cairns.

To make sure you receive your dividend:

- Check the name and details on your power bill are correct

- If they’re not, contact your electricity retailer to change them

- Ensure your bank account is in the same name as your power bill

- Organise direct credit for the fastest and easiest payment

- If you need to change your details, or payment method get your form back to Entrust by 7 August.

- The dividend is available to residents in the Entrust district encompassing Auckland, Manukau, northern parts of Papakura and Eastern Franklin. For more information visit www.entrustnz.co.nz or www.facebook.com/entrustnz